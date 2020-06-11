Advertisers Boycott "Tucker Carlson" Over Claim That BLM "Doesn't Care About Black Lives"

In what's shaping up to be a re-run of the 2018 "advertiser boycott" against Tucker Carlson's prime time show on Fox News, a number of major advertisers have said they would cease advertising on the show immediately after the Fox host said the BLM movement was "definitely not about saving Black Lives".

The Huffington Post and Media Matters were unsurprisingly all over the story as it 'broke' the news a few hours ago, citing comments from executives on twitter, and statements from company PR machines. "Disney, T-Mobile, SmileDirectClub, Papa John’s and Vari have pulled their commercials from 'Tucker Carlson Tonight,' Media Matters reported Wednesday," according to Huffpo.

At least one company rep insisted that the advertisements were placed on Tucker by a "third-party" ad buyer, who had been instructed not to buy the ad time.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert, responding to a Twitter user on Tuesday asking if the telecom giant supported Carlson’s message, wrote back: "It definitely is not. Bye-bye Tucker Carlson! #BlackLivesMatter." Other advertisers followed with confirmations on Wednesday. Disney’s advertising of its ABC network on Fox News was never supposed to run on Carlson’s show at all, according to Deadline. "The ABC advertisements were placed on the show without our knowledge by third party media buyers who were unaware that we do not advertise on the show, and they have now been notified not to place any further ads," an ABC spokesperson told the entertainment site. Carlson has repeatedly trashed protesters as national unrest grows over police brutality and racism. This week, he even took issue with a CNN town hall in which “Sesame Street” characters explained the protests.

As Tucker explained in the segment, it's a terrifying time in the US, not because police officers are massacring thousands of minorities in the streets (they aren't), but because radical left-wing agitators have hijacked a largely peaceful protest movement decrying the evils of police brutality and insisting that reforms be implemented to protect the civil liberties of all Americans, stop unfair racial profiling of minorities, and - most importantly - stop police unions from protecting officers with multiple conduct complaints.

TUCKER: The Rise of Left-Wing Mobs in America pic.twitter.com/P9002rgWG8 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 10, 2020

Thanks to the rise of smartphones, whispers about police brutality, which for years has been tolerated as an unfortunate fact of life in America. But now, public opinion polls show that the vast majority of Americans - both black and white - support reform. Instead, radical "professional activists" are pushing destructive policies and hateful rhetoric encouraging further racial animosity and division.

And yet, somehow, Tucker is the one accused of using "hateful" rhetoric?