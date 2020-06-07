After Saying "Stay Home, Save Lives" And Shutting Parliament, Trudeau Attends Packed Protest Without Social-Distancing

Via SpencerFernando.com,

What a joke...

Thousands of people died alone.

Millions of Canadians lost their jobs.

Countless business are gone forever.

We were told this was all worth it.

We were told, “stay home, save lives.”

We were told to avoid funerals for our loved ones.

We were told we would be fined and punished if we didn’t.

We are told it was too dangerous for politicians to show up in Parliament in large numbers.

We were told anyone who went out and gathered was “killing the elderly.”

All of this, we were told, was for “our own good.”

And now, we see this:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several members of his cabinet have arrived at the protests.



There are chants of ‘Stand Up to Trump’ and ‘Black Lives Matter’ as they listen to a speaker. pic.twitter.com/VyDwkiBWJG — Charlie Pinkerton (@CharliePinkerto) June 5, 2020

Justin Trudeau, standing in a crowd full of people, packed in next to eachother, with no social distancing whatsoever.

Turns out, “stay home, save lives” only applied to some.

It only applied to people the government didn’t like, or causes they didn’t approve of.

Apparently, the ‘science’ has changed yet again.

This is a disgrace.

How the hell can anyone be expected to believe the politicians and the ‘experts’ ever again, when we see the depth of their hypocrisy, lies, and double-standards?

Think of all the people who died alone, all the sadness and the loss and the inability to mourn, only for their family members to see Trudeau violating all the ironclad rules.

Disgusting.