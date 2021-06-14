Ahead Of Putin Meeting, Biden Confuses Syria With Libya 3 Times In Less Than 90 Seconds

A handful of what appears more than the usual Biden gaffes while on his Europe trip has some pundits raising yet more concerns about the 78-year old president's cognitive decline in old age. Last year on the campaign trail a series of bizarre and questionable moments of "concern" - all caught on film - were dismissed in mainstream media as pro-Trump conspiracies.

During Sunday's press conference concluding the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, Biden stumbled through a speech wherein he confused Syria for Libya three times in less than 90 seconds...

Biden confuses Syria-Libya three times. He also appears to boast that Russia's inability to "provid[e] for the basic economic needs of people" in Syria is a point of US leverage. I assume he means the US sanctions that, like Biden, US media won't mention. pic.twitter.com/j0ui5K10ht — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) June 13, 2021

"We can work together with Russia – for example, in Libya. We should be opening up the passage to be able to go through, provide food assistance, and economic... I mean, vital assistance to a population that’s in real trouble," he said, though clearly intending to mean Syria.

The Associated Press also took note of a "handful of verbal stumbles" Biden made throughout the G-7 weekend, after which he traveled to London - then on to Brussels where me met NATO leaders on Monday.

"At the news conference, Biden briefly confused Syria and Libya when he described the importance of providing humanitarian aid to countries torn apart by civil war. It was among a handful of verbal stumbles the president made," AP wrote.

Jake Sullivan confirmed that Biden confused Syria and Libya three times in less than 90 seconds. Just be honest and watch this clip and decide for yourself.https://t.co/6fombKNtTh https://t.co/2GvGXfLojv — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 14, 2021

Journalist Glenn Greenwald urged everyone to "just be honest" and "decide for yourself" in reference to prior warnings of Biden's potential senility:

"Given this genuinely disturbing videos and others like it, it's a good day to remind everyone that the warnings that Biden is suffering from serious cognitive decline came *not* from MAGA people or Bernie supporters, but from worried establishment Dems," Greenwald said Monday.

Some reports seized upon other strange footage from the G7 events this past weekend to suggest at one point Biden appeared "lost" during a casual cafe setting...

Joe Biden seems to get lost at the G7 summit in England, Jill comes to the rescue @JoeBiden @G7 @FLOTUS @USAmbUK pic.twitter.com/GFxGouRCoA — The Jewish Voice (@JewishVoice) June 11, 2021

However, in the above clip it's hard to know exactly what's going on - yet the optics of First Lady Jill Biden coming to the "rescue" are indeed bizarre.

My uh... the guy who runs that outfit over there...

Whoops: Biden forgets the name of the Pentagon, as well as the name of his secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin pic.twitter.com/ZtcgHLBIAO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2021

Biden's lack of mental quickness could be why the White House announced that Biden will only give a "solo" press conference after Wednesday's planned Putin summit, as opposed to the norm of both leaders fielding questions from reporters.