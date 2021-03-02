Amazon Quietly Adjusts App "Icon To Make It Look… Less Like Hitler" 

Amazon quietly changed its new smartphone app logo that some on social media say resembles Adolf Hitler's toothbrush mustache. The first redesign was released in January; and without a press release announcement, the second redesign was just released.

UK Technology Editor at the Guardian, Alex Hern tweeted:

"lmao I completely missed that amazon quietly tweaked its new icon to make it look… less like hitler."

Hern said, "unsurprisingly, they did not send out a press release to announce the second redesign."

Amazon tweaked the app's icon following customer feedback after its initial rollout in January.

Social media users disturbingly tweeted how the app looked, well, in their eyes, like Hitler's toothbrush mustache:

"Amazon's new app logo be lookin like they're the THIRD most downloaded in the 'Reich' section," one person said on Twitter, referring to the Nazis. "It's not just a ripped scotch tape, it's a ripped scotch tape that has a similar shape and is right on top of a smiling mouth. Looks like a happy little cardboard Adolf to me," another person said.

In an emailed response, Amazon told NYPost that it "is always exploring new ways to delight our customers."

"We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their doorstep," a company spokesperson told The Post in an email.

One person who was unhappy about "cancel culture" said:

"I see it as people are stupid. And those people are the one that keep adding fuel to the fire. They are see hate in everything they look at because they are shitty people"

Meanwhile, someone said:

Me: "How silly! That Amazon logo looks nothing like Hitler."

Also me: "The UPS logo, on the other hand..." https://t.co/C7R9F3Q4Qz pic.twitter.com/fhFBAW4gcl — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) March 2, 2021

