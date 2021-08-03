Amazon Warehouse Workers In Alabama Could Get Second Vote To Unionize

Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama that attempted and failed to unionize may get another chance after a US labor board official determined the e-commerce giant's tactics against unionization improperly influenced workers during the first vote, according to Financial Times.

In the second half of August, the US National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) will determine if a second vote should occur after an agency official determined Amazon violated labor laws during the vote in April.

Employees at the fulfillment center in Bessemer voted against unionization in April, with a final tally of 1,798 to 738.

The NLRB sided with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), who has been the driving force to unionize workers at Bessemer. The union accused Amazon of illegal union-busting tactics during the first vote.

"Amazon's behavior throughout the election process was despicable," said Stuart Appelbaum, RWDSU president. "Amazon cheated, they got caught and they are being held accountable."

The NLRB has yet to comment on what exactly Amazon did to deter employees from voting unionization. But a detailed report could be released as early as today.

Meanwhile, RWDSU accused Amazon of "illegally sabotaging" the first vote.

Some of the allegations revolve around the mailbox that Amazon installed in the Bessemer's warehouse parking lot for voting. The mailbox allegedly deceived employees that it was Amazon conducting the vote. There were also security cameras in the parking lot pointing at the mailbox.

The attempt to unionize Bessemer comes as employees have complained about horrible working conditions, low pay, limited benefits, and long hours.

Amazon responded to the prospects of a rerun vote by saying: "our employees had a chance to be heard during a noisy time when all types of voices were weighing into the national debate, and at the end of the day, they voted overwhelmingly in favor of a direct connection with their managers and the company. Their voice should be heard above all else, and we plan to appeal to ensure that happens."

Days before Amazon-founder Jeff Bezos stepped down in early July. He said the company is "striving to be Earth's Best Employer." So much virtue signaling while the company has a high churn rate of workers.