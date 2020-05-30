America Descends Into Chaos Amid Nationwide Attacks "Designed To Destabilize Civil Society"

Update (11:19 ET): Prepare for a night of hell, as per Fox News' report that 50 cities could see protests on Saturday night.

PROTESTS EXPECTED IN 50+ U.S CITIES TONIGHT - FOX NEWS second wave coming — FXHedge (@Fxhedgers) May 30, 2020

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz summed-up the current chaos erupting nationwide perfectly:

"This is absolutely no longer about George Floyd or addressing inequities anymore. This is an organized attack designed to destabilize civil society."

Protests raged overnight in dozens of U.S. cities, including Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Houston, and several large metro areas on the West Coast.

Protests or social unrest was seen in these major metros on Friday night:

Houston & Fort Worth, TX

NYC

Chicago, IL

Atlanta, GA

Washington D.C.

Detroit, MI

Fort Wayne, IN

Kansas City, MO

Des Moines, IA

Vegas, NV

Charlotte, NC

San Jose, CA

Boston, MA

Memphis, TN

Columbus, OH

Denver, CO

Cincinnati, OH

Portland, ME

Louisville, KY

Starting in Minneapolis, where unrest continued into the fourth night following the death of George Floyd, a man who was killed by Minneapolis Police on Monday, had Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General Jon Jensen and Governor Tim Walz announce the request for 1,000 more soldiers from the National Guard as widespread rioting and looting continued.

"This is the largest civilian deployment in Minnesota history that we have out there today, and quite candidly right now, we do not have the numbers," Walz said Saturday morning." We cannot arrest people when we are trying to hold ground because of the sheer size, the dynamics, and wanton violence."

Jensen expects by Saturday evening, up to 1,700 soldiers will be "ready to go." On Friday night, assault rifle-wielding soldiers were spotted on the streets within the ranks of local police.

Minneapolis protest May 29. h/t Unicorn Riot

A fleet of armored Humvees lined the street "on Chicago Ave in between Lake St. and 31st as firefighters battle raging fires 8 blocks from where George Floyd was killed," tweeted Unicorn Riot.

Minneapolis protest May 29. h/t Unicorn Riot

Protesters appeared to have torched a Wells Fargo bank.

Wells Fargo by the 5th Precinct in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/otu1Q7IqbK — Tony Webster (@webster) May 30, 2020

Building structure(s) are still on fire on Saturday morning.

This is the area around the 5th Precinct pic.twitter.com/BnGo3YUxTx — Tony Webster (@webster) May 30, 2020

The view from my apartment is getting intense. Stay safe #Minneapolis.



LynLake Speedway (I believe) is on fire. Uptown, Lake & Aldrich. pic.twitter.com/XA75GYhlrz — CodyGriz (@CodyGriz) May 30, 2020

Check cashing stores (pictured here) and pawn shops burning all over town. pic.twitter.com/e8BQpPBvc0 — Tony Webster (@webster) May 30, 2020

Chaos and destruction continue into the weekend.

O’Reilly Auto Parts right now in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/531cNWMhnX — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) May 30, 2020

What appears to be an Auto Zone on fire right now in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/l4IdRfyjt9 — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) May 30, 2020

Live in Downtown Minneapolis right now: pic.twitter.com/kbcWrKL9bK — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) May 30, 2020

Scenes last night from Interstate 35W, a major highway system in the U.S. that passes through downtown Minneapolis, where protesters broke into a moving UPS truck and stole packages.

Protestors getting into the back of a UPS truck as it goes by on 35W @KSTP pic.twitter.com/hmVUpJ82vo — Callan Gray (@CallanGrayNews) May 30, 2020

In response to Washington, D.C. protests on Friday evening, President Trump thanked the Secret Service on Saturday morning for protecting the White house.

"Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action," President Trump tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department in DC was breached by rioters, who spray-painted the building. According to CNN, some of the protesters were stopped by US Secret Service but eventually let go.

At least one protestor spray painted graffiti on the bank building. pic.twitter.com/GSglZWAI18 — Clarence Williams (@nu1wcf) May 29, 2020

Down in Atlanta, CNN's headquarters were attacked by protesters on Friday evening.

h/t Ryan Maue May 29

h/t Ryan Maue May 29

Several stunning images of the unrest in Atlanta last night.

h/t Twitter handle kieroncg May 29

An angry mob lit NYPD Police vans on fire last night:

h/t Twitter May 29

Rioting in Brooklyn overnight.

Rioters pushing the lines in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/8hcyjsyTwO — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) May 30, 2020

From Houston to Phoenix to Portland, police forces have reported widespread social unrest.

Our officers made nearly 200 arrests of those who participated in unlawful assemblies throughout the day & night. Most will be charged with obstructing a roadway.



4 of our officers suffered minor injuries & 8 police vehicles were damaged.



Updates will be posted here. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 30, 2020

Property throughout the downtown Phoenix area has been vandalized as some demonstrators engage in criminal behavior, breaking windows and doors to municipal and private business and destroy cars parked along the street. — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 30, 2020

Two arrests have been made related to this evenings riot. Another arrest was made around 3:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon related to the demonstration near the Justice Center. Details will be provided in a press release when more information becomes available. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 30, 2020

As things spiral out of control, two Federal Protective Service officers suffered gunshot wounds in Oakland, California, last night, leaving one of them dead.

Oakland was crazy in the overnight, one protester stole a skid loader tractor and drove it down the street.

Earlier in #Oakland : Rioters use a mini bulldozer during the riots in that citypic.twitter.com/Dym89pcTaw — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) May 30, 2020

Protesters clashed with police in Oakland.

Meanwhile, the protest / riot in Oakland CA has gotten out of control...large crowd, flames, smoke...reaching critical mass. pic.twitter.com/eW5kMVur8k — ZeroHedge (@govttrader) May 30, 2020

Protesters looting a car dealership in Oakland.

Several years ago, US Northern Command "rehearsed non-lethal riot control tactics" at Davis-Monthan AFB in Arizona. Perhaps preparation for widespread social unrest across the country. The government has known this day was coming...

US Northern Command training for riots in 2018

President Trump signed an executive order in late March that allows the Pentagon to mobilize up to a million troops to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The order could now be directed at social unrest. It's only a matter of time before more state governors activate National Guard troops like Minnesota did early this week.

We were the first to note Friday, the federal government flew a military drone above Minneapolis to spy on protesters.

A perfect storm develops: 40 million unemployed, economy crashed, record polarization and wealth inequality at extremes, the country is quickly descending into chaos into the summer months. So what happens when the government stops unleashing helicopter money for people who recently lost their jobs?