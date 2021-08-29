American Mass Shootings At Record High, Average 2 Per Day 

The database for tracking mass killings, including shootings, defined as four or more people dead, not including the gunman, shared grim data about out-of-control mass shootings plaguing the U.S.

U.S. gun violence through the 7 months of 2021, as of August 2nd:



•11,900+ gun deaths

•23,900+ gun injuries

•400+ mass shootings

•600+ children shot

•2,700+ teenagers shot

•700+ defensive gun use incidents

•1,200+ unintentional shootings

~14,100+ suicides [CDC estimate] — Gun Violence Archive (@GunDeaths) August 2, 2021

The Gun Violence Archive (GVA), which monitors police reports tracking gun violence, wrote on Twitter that the U.S. had recorded 452 mass shootings in 41 different states (and Washington D.C.) in the 236 days of 2021. For comparison, in all of 2020, there were 393 mass shootings.

GVA's mass shooting map shows most of the shootings occurred East of the Mississippi.

There were only nine states without a mass shooting this year, including Idoha, Hawaii, Maine, Montana, North and South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

We noted in July that "Mass Shootings On Course For Record Year As U.S. Transforms Into Violent Mess."

Another frightening statistic is that since the virus pandemic, "we have never logged a month of 60+ mass shootings before 2020. It happened five times last year (May-September), and now three times in 2021. August is on pace to do the same," GVA said.

FYI: We had never logged a month of 60+ mass shootings prior to 2020.



It happened five times last year (May-September), and now three times in 2021. August is on pace to do the same. https://t.co/pewhvCR8e2 — Gun Violence Archive (@GunDeaths) August 25, 2021

Breaking down the numbers, the U.S. is averaging nearly two mass shootings per day.

American mass shootings since 2014:



-2014: 271 [.74 per day]

-2015: 335 [.92 per day]

-2016: 382 [1.05 per day]

-2017: 348 [.95 per day]

-2018: 336 [.92 per day]

-2019: 417 [1.14 per day]

-2020: 611 [1.67 per day]

-2021: 452 [1.90 per day] https://t.co/aBTih2OjVn — Gun Violence Archive (@GunDeaths) August 24, 2021

In July, President Biden announced new plans to tackle violent crime.

"While there's no one-size-fits-all approach, we know there are some things that work. And the first of those that work is stemming the flow of firearms," Biden said.

The Justice Department has deployed five firearms strike forces to target the illegal flow of guns across state lines.

The Biden administration is also working with attorney generals from several states to repeal a law that gives gun manufacturers blanket immunity when their firearms are sold to consumers and used in crimes.

In an op-ed via Baltimore-based gun advocate The Machine Gun Nest (TMGN), they recently laid out in a firearms policy note, titled ""Puzzle Pieces All Laid Out" - How ATF Has Plan To Classify Semi-Automatic Rifles As "Machine Guns"" how the Biden administration is coming for your guns.

Here's more from TMGN on how Biden, under the guise of soaring violent crime across US cities, wants to ban the AR-15.