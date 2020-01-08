Americans Receive Fake Texts Saying They've Been Drafted For War 

The U.S. Army Recruiting Command (USAREC) reported Tuesday that fake texts are informing Americans that they've been selected for a military draft and to report to the nearest recruiting station for "immediate departure" to the Middle East.

USAREC confirmed the texts that were widespread and have been sent to many across the country but assures everyone the mass draft texts are fake.

"Army Recruiting Command has received multiple calls and emails about these fake text messages and wants to ensure Americans understand these texts are false and were not initiated by this command or the U.S. Army," USAREC said in a blog post.

Fact check: The @USArmy is NOT contacting anyone regarding the draft.



Text messages currently circulating are false and are not official Army communications.



Read more: https://t.co/csGpTQNfQc — U.S. Army Recruiting (@usarec) January 7, 2020

The @USArmy is not contacting anyone regarding the draft. If you receive texts, phone calls or direct messages about a military draft, IGNORE them. They are not official communications from the U.S. Army. pic.twitter.com/yABCfQBxLX — US Army Fort Benning (@FortBenning) January 7, 2020

"The decision to enact a draft is not made at or by U.S. Army Recruiting Command. The Selective Service System, a separate agency outside of the Department of Defense, is the organization that manages registration for the Selective Service," USAREC said.

USAREC noted that "If a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the president would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft."

The Army said it doesn't know who is responsible for the mass text. It comes as Iran attacks U.S. military bases in Iraq with more than a dozen ballistic missiles as the threat of a major regional conflict in the Middle East could be nearing.

After the U.S. killed Iranian General Qasem Suleimani last Friday, concerns about war and a military draft among Americans crashed the Selective Service System on Friday.

The Selective Service System is conducting business as usual. In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft. pic.twitter.com/M4tY2dLoX1 — Selective Service (@SSS_gov) January 3, 2020

Google searches for "military draft age," "iran," "world war 3," "us draft," "draft exemption," "draft requirements," and "is there a ww3" spiked on Friday and were elevated into the weekend.

The draft was abolished in 1973. However, all men ages 12 to 25 are required to provide their current information to the Selective Service System.

A return of the draft is unlikely at the moment. But if tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East between the U.S. and Iran, then it would be up to Congress to reinstate the draft.