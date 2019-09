The latest global university ranking has been released by Times Higher Education, putting the UK's Oxford University at the top of the pile.

Institutions are ranked based on five indicators: teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.

On this basis, the UK and United States completely dominate the top ten, and indeed the top 15, with only one other country represented - Switzerland with ETH Zurich in 13th place.