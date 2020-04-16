Andrew Cuomo Hires McKinsey To "Trump-Proof" New York's Plan To Reopen Economy

Left-wing critics on Twitter have slammed President Trump for appointing economic advisors like Larry Kudlow to the White House coronavirus task force. Many argued that the notion an economist can help epidemiologists solve a problem of pathology isn't just arrogant, it's extremely ignorant.

Well, hiring a bunch of Ivy League post-grads to 'optimize' your state's plan to reopening its economy after an unprecedented pandemic is, at the very least, equally as dumb.

Yet, that's what Gov. Andrew Cuomo just did for the state of New York: Reuters reports that Cuomo has hired the brilliant minds at McKinsey Consulting to "Trump proof" his plan for reopening New York State's economy while minimizing casualties.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has hired high-powered consultants to develop a science-based plan for the safe economic reopening of the region that can thwart expected pressure from President Donald Trump to move more rapidly, state government sources told Reuters on Wednesday. […] As part of Cuomo’s effort, McKinsey & Company is producing models on testing, infections and other key data points that will underpin decisions on how and when to reopen the region’s economy, the sources said. Cuomo has also recalled three former top aides: Bill Mulrow, a senior adviser at Blackstone Group; Steven Cohen, an executive vice president and CEO of MacAndrews & Forbes Inc; and Larry Schwartz, a deputy Westchester County executive. Deloitte is also involved in developing the regional plan, a source said. The goal is to “Trump-proof” the plan, said an adviser to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. "We think Trump ultimately will blink on this, but if not, we need to push back, and we are reaching out to top experts and other professionals to come up with a bullet-proof plan," to open on the state’s terms, said a Cuomo adviser.

That's not all: The consultants will advise the state on issues including modeling demand for tests, ventilators, and other critical medical resources.

McKinsey is providing analysis on testing availability and demand across the state, supply chain for critical supplies, hospital capacity and virus projections, a company official said. "McKinsey, like so many other businesses, is committed to supporting the response to the crisis," a company spokesman said.

Now, who's he going to hire to make the reopening plan 'consultant-proof'?