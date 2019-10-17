Angry Londoners Drag Climate Change Protesters From Roof Of Train

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Angry Londoners furious at having their lives disrupted dragged ‘Extinction Rebellion’ climate change protesters from the roof of a train this morning.

The incident happened at Canning Town Tube station, located in London’s poor east end – a particularly stupid venue for Extinction Rebellion activists to try to pull such a stunt.

One decidedly middle class looking protester climbed on top of the train but was pelted with objects before being dragged back down to the platform.

Commuters now physically dragging protestors from the roof of the train. @itvlondon pic.twitter.com/gDkXfJNxmL — Holly Collins (@HollyJoCollins) October 17, 2019

Almost immediately, another protester climbed on top of the train but was also pursued and dragged back down.

Oh dear not middle class English people in Canning Town 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6kcRIRfalV — sid (@1968Sid69) October 17, 2019

London Underground staff had to intervene to prevent the protesters getting a substantial beating.

Another video shows commuters arguing with one of the protesters before forcing her to admit she’s a hypocrite.

People of all cultures and races can unite in mutual disdain for Extinction Rebellion protesters who glue themselves to trains and make getting to work impossible (because they don't work, unlike the rest of us).



In the words of @willchamberlain, "Jail."pic.twitter.com/ipAx6h5UZd — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 17, 2019

Police said four protesters were arrested.

The official Extinction Rebellion Twitter account later tried to compare their activists to Rosa Parks, despite the fact the footage shows white middle class activists being confronted by a mixed crowd which includes numerous black people.

As we document in the video below, the ‘Extinction Rebellion’ protest movement is one huge virtue signal centered around middle and upper middle class people lecturing working class people on how to live their lives.

