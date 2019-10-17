Angry Londoners Drag Climate Change Protesters From Roof Of Train

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 08:11

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Angry Londoners furious at having their lives disrupted dragged ‘Extinction Rebellion’ climate change protesters from the roof of a train this morning.

The incident happened at Canning Town Tube station, located in London’s poor east end – a particularly stupid venue for Extinction Rebellion activists to try to pull such a stunt.

One decidedly middle class looking protester climbed on top of the train but was pelted with objects before being dragged back down to the platform.

Almost immediately, another protester climbed on top of the train but was also pursued and dragged back down.

London Underground staff had to intervene to prevent the protesters getting a substantial beating.

Another video shows commuters arguing with one of the protesters before forcing her to admit she’s a hypocrite.

Police said four protesters were arrested.

The official Extinction Rebellion Twitter account later tried to compare their activists to Rosa Parks, despite the fact the footage shows white middle class activists being confronted by a mixed crowd which includes numerous black people.

As we document in the video below, the ‘Extinction Rebellion’ protest movement is one huge virtue signal centered around middle and upper middle class people lecturing working class people on how to live their lives.

