48 Shot, Including 2 Police Officers In Another Out Of Control Chicago Weekend

Yet another deadly Chicago weekend has seen shootings soar with as of Sunday mid-evening 48 people shot since Friday night, including 5 killed from their wounds. "A violent weekend in Chicago left at least 48 people shot in separate incidents, including two police officers who were wounded on Sunday morning when they responded to a ShotSpotter detection alert, authorities said," ABC News reports in a mid-evening update.

Tragically this included a 2-year old girl who was wounded after a vehicle pulled up beside the one she was riding in the backseat of and opened fire. Thankfully she survived the ordeal after being wounded with a bullet to the leg.

This adds to an already record-smashing year as Newsweek observed at the start this month: "In Chicago, 956 people were shot in the first four months of 2021—217 more than the same point in 2020, which was a record-setting year for shootings in the Illinois city."

Via AP

On Sunday the Chicago Sun-Times detailed some among the growing casualty list from shootings as follows...

In the weekend’s latest fatal shooting, a man was shot dead Saturday afternoon in Woodlawn on the South Side... The 21-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Early Saturday morning, two people were killed and three others wounded in a shooting at a party in Gresham on the South Side.

Several people were at a gathering in the 7800 block of South Loomis Boulevard when a gunman opened fire shortly after 3 a.m., according to police.

A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

A 21-year-old was also struck in the head and taken to the same hospital, where he later died, police said.

And in once instance police arrested an 18-year old male with a rifle fleeing on foot in an urban neighborhood street after gunshots rang out, only to later find that a man was shot in the head and died in the same vicinity, which is now under investigation.

On Sunday morning two police officers were shot after they approached a suspect who "immediately began firing a gun at the officers," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown told a news briefing. Thankfully their wounds were considered minor, and both are "stable, recovering and in good condition."

A gunman in an alley opened fire and wounded two Chicago police officers Sunday morning before being shot himself. https://t.co/b2ZsTurUx4 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 16, 2021

Chicago's situation echoes that of many other liberal-run cities, where crime has run rampant since last summer's "peaceful protests," which consisted of property damage, assaults, looting, and lighting cities on fire.

Police and emergency responders are no doubt bracing for another likely violent summer, given civic leaders in many of the hardest-hit cities appear content to simply continue the same failed policies while simply blaming endemic and "structural" inequalities, leading to more rhetoric and proposals of "banning the police" and other insane measures.