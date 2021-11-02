Anyone But Joe: 44% Of Democrats Want To Replace Biden On 2024 Ticket

A new poll from NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist reveals that 44% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents want anyone other than Joe Biden as their nominee in the next US presidential election.

Of the remainder, 36% want to stick with Biden, while another 20% are undecided.

As NPR puts it, "That is not a good starting place for a president who might seek reelection."

And while many Democrats want anyone but Biden, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents polled (50%) are largely behind former President Trump ans their nominee vs. someone else (35%).

Democrats are losing ground in general according to the poll, which found an 8-point drop on who Americans would rather see in charge of Congress (52% in September vs. 44% now). 41% of those polled would prefer to see Republicans in Congress.

Worth noting that the poll sampled 31% Democrats, 27% Republicans and 40% independents.

The findings are not a good sign for Biden, whose entire pitch in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary was the most electable candidate vs. Trump. As The Hill notes, however, things haven't exactly been smooth sailing.

But Biden has had a tough few months in office. After early successes in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic, the country saw a surge in new infections over the summer driven by the more-contagious delta variant. Biden also faced criticism for the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in August. Since then, his approval rating has plummeted. The Marist poll released on Monday shows that 44 percent of registered voters approve of the job he’s doing in the Oval Office, while 49 percent disapprove. Biden’s party is also facing waning political fortunes ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, according to the Marist poll.

Meanwhile, Congressional Democrats have to defend razor-thin majorities in the House and the Senate - with Republicans needing to net only five seats in the House and one in the Senate to regain control of Congress.