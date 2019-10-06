AOC Accuses Trump Of Anti-Semitism Over Attacks On "Lyin' Shifty Schiff"

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez escalated her ongoing Twitter feud with President Trump on Saturday when she accused him of harboring anti-Semitic views, according to the New York Post.

AOC claimed that Trump's unrelenting Tweets about Schiff, where the president calls the Democratic committee chairman 'Lyin' Schiff' and 'Schifty Schiff, exhibited ant-Semitic tropes.

Then again, Trump isn't the only high-profile individual who has been hammering Schiff over the Democrats' plans to try and impeach the president.

Even the Washington Post awarded Schiff with four Pinochios over claims he made on 'Morning Joe' about his committee's contacts with the 'whistleblower' who filed a complaint against Trump while relying on second-hand information.

"Understand that Trump is engaged in deliberate, atrocious, targeted antisemitism towards Chairman Schiff," AOC said about Trump and his tweets.

Understand that Trump is engaged in deliberate, atrocious, targeted antisemitism towards Chairman Schiff.



Then ask yourself why no one cares to denounce it - esp when his accusation of it towards others drove full news cycles earlier this year. https://t.co/bjEw6eb7Md — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 5, 2019

Again, here are a few examples of the tweets in question:

...Plus a couple of retweets...

There's a reason why Adam Schiff released cherry-picked text messages and not the transcript of the Volker interview. It's because he's misleading. Again.



The actual interview directly undermined Democrats' impeachment effort.



Release the transcript. Show Americans the truth. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) October 4, 2019

Proven liar Adam Schiff is running the Democrats’ impeachment scheme against @realDonaldTrump.



Schiff’s Record:

- Collusion evidence myths

- Fabricated call transcript

- Secret dealings with the whistleblower



Where does it stop? And when will he be held accountable? pic.twitter.com/wzCrrWY7qQ — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 4, 2019

...Since the impeachment imbroglio started last month, Trump has regularly derided Schiff - who, as chairman of the Intelligence Committee, is in charge of leading the impeachment inquiry, along with Rep. Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee - as a liar and a fraud.

But Schiff isn't the only democrat to draw Trump's ire. Last week, the president lashed out at AOC herself, deriding her as a 'Whack Job' in a now-infamous tweet.

AOC is a Wack Job! https://t.co/LU3hIeek0c — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2019

Also important to keep in mind: Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is an orthodox Jew, and Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump converted before they married. The couple's tw