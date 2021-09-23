AOC Cries On House Floor After Bill To Fund Israel's Iron Dome Passes In "Blowout"

In what's being described as a blowout vote and simultaneously a crushing defeat for 'the Squad', the House of Representatives on Thursday afternoon passed controversial legislation that includes giving an extra $1 billion to Israel to restock its Iron Dome anti-air defense system after last May's major flare-up in fighting with Hamas in Gaza.

Days ago progressive Democrats including including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib had been successful in stripping the $1 billion for Israel from the stopgap funding bill that was passed in the House on Tuesday. But Republicans used this to paint Democrats as "anti-Israeli" and even went so far as to call out some of the progressives fighting the provision as being motivated by "anti-Semitism".

AOC appears to be crying on the House floor after she voted 'present' for funding to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome Defense Systems pic.twitter.com/KwEp4Eq59U — VINnews (@VINNews) September 23, 2021

This is after Rep. Tliab from the House floor said, "We cannot top be talking only about Israelis need for safety at a time when Palestinians are living under a violent apartheid system."

Republican rep from Tennessee Charles Fleischmann fired back:

"I ask the majority to condemn the comments that were just made by their member."

The subsequent vote was an overwhelming 420-9, which included merely eight Democrat "no" votes and one from among the Republicans. Additionally South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson came out swinging. He said, "The Democratic Party has come under an extraordinary, bizarre influence of a group of anti-semites who also hate the state of Israel."

Pelosi had led the pro-Israel charge from among the Democrats:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said ahead of the vote that it would continue support under the U.S.-Israeli aid deal signed in 2016, which calls for $500 million in annual missile defense funding. "The funding being appropriated today simply continues and strengthens this support," Pelosi said during the hour-long debate. "Passage of this bill reflects the great unity, in Congress on a bipartisan and bicameral basis, for Israel. Security assistance to Israel is vital, because Israel security is an imperative for America’s security."

NOW - Tears on the House floor: AOC appears to be crying as the House passed a $1 billion funding for Israel's Iron Dome. She voted no, then switched her vote to present last minute.pic.twitter.com/jjq3kw7R4v — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 23, 2021

The reality is that the $1 billion is already on top of the some $3.8 billion that American taxpayers give Israeli annually.

Last May, a ten day war between Israel and Hamas broke out. Amid the thousands of rockets from Hamas and Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, there were 250 Palestinians killed, including 60 children. There were 13 deaths on the Israeli side - all of them civilians.