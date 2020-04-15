AOC: 'Let's Talk About Joe Biden's Sexual Assault Claim'

Rep. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) may have sold out and endorsed a credibly accused sexual predator after his pie-eyed supporters emptied their pockets to chase a pipe dream, but fellow socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), has not.

On Tuesday, AOC opened the door to discussing a sexual assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden, which the entire #MeToo, "believe all women" crowd suddenly can't seem to find their voices over.

On Tuesday evening during an online conversation with The Wing, AOC was asked about the accusation against Biden by a former staffer, Tara Reade, who claims Biden forcibly penetrated her with his fingers in 1993 in the halls of the Capitol. Members of Reade's family say she told them about the allegation at the time.

"What you're voicing is so legitimate and real. That's why I find this kind of silencing of all dissent to be a form of gaslighting," AOC told the questioner, who opposes Trump's reelection but also "really resent[s] the fact that the other choice is someone who has a really long history of being creepy to women" (and children).

" I think it's legitimate to talk about these things. And if we want, if we again want to have integrity, you can't say, you know — both believe women, support all of this, until it inconveniences you, until it inconveniences us," AOC continued, according to CBS News.

"A lot of us are survivors, and it's really, really hard and uncomfortable," she said, adding that not discussing allegations is the "exact opposite of integrity."

Ocasio-Cortez also said that it's "not okay" to prioritize winning against Trump over addressing a #MeToo allegation because they are "very legitimate thing[s]."

"I think a lot of us are just in this moment where it's like, how did we get here? You know, it almost felt like we started this cycle where we had kind of moved on from, you know, from all of this. And now it feels like we're kind of back in it," she said. "And, you know, the most diverse field that we've ever seen — that we're kind of back kind of replaying old movies in a way."

Reade responded to AOC's support, telling CBS News "I'm very humbled and honored because she is literally the only politician that has spoken up on my behalf."

CBS News then spends the rest of the article casting doubt on Reade's story (the 'reverse Blasey-Ford' strategy) - pointing out that Reade's former co-workers say she never told them about the alleged assault, and suggesting that she 'changed her accusation' because she first told the Washington Post that Biden 'inappropriately touched her' without sharing the graphic details of the encounter.

CBS also notes that AP refused to publish Reade's story in April, 2019 because they couldn't corroborate her allegations - which is the same excuse ABC used for not publishing allegations against Jeffrey Epstein.

So, while the MSM and Bernie Sanders are busy supporting an accused sexual predator - revealing themselves to be virtue-signaling shills who will sell their 'convictions' in a heartbeat for the chance to unseat Trump, AOC has chosen to stick to her guns.