AOC, Omar Spread Fake News Claims That Border Patrol Is Whipping Migrants

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021 - 08:55 AM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Radical leftist Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar spent Monday night spreading fake claims that Border Patrol agents are whipping Haitian migrants.

The claim was made after footage emerged of agents on horseback confronting migrants on the Southern border.

Far-left corporate media outlets such as VICE ran headlines like “US Border Agents Are Removing Haitian Migrants Using Horses and Whips,” and the claims were repeated on Twitter:

Eventually, ‘Squad’ members AOC and Omar got in on the act:

And then, the White House chimed in, with serial question non-answerer Jen Psaki replying to frothing ‘reporters’, “I don’t think anyone seeing that footage would think it was acceptable or appropriate,” but admitting “I don’t have the full context. I can’t imagine what context would make that appropriate.”

How about the context of a full on invasion fuelled by your own administration?

Many, including the Border Patrol themselves, pointed out that the straps seen in the footage are not ‘whips’, they are horse reigns and there is no evidence that they were being used on migrants whatsoever. They are used to steer and control horses:

The latest fake controversy comes as Border Patrol is attempting to deal with record numbers of migrants at the border in scenes resembling a third world country:

