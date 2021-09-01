AOC Slams Biden's Decision To Nominate Rahm Emanuel To Ambassador Post

AOC took a break from trying to sabotage Jerome Powell's re-nomination as Fed chairman to issue a scathing statement attacking one of the sleaziest personalities to ever be associated with the Democratic Party: Rahm Emanuel, the former Mayor of Chicago, who has been nominated to become the next US ambassador to Japan.

In her statement, AOC slammed the Biden Administration for backing Emanuel, who infamously helped to cover up the police killing of unarmed teenager Laquan McDonald.

"This nomination is deeply shameful," AOC said in the statement. "As mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel helped cover up the murder of Laquan McDonald - a mere teenager when he was shot 16 times in the back by a Chicago Police Officer. This alone should be flatly disqualifying for any position of public trust, let alone representing the United States as an ambassador."

Statement on the nomination of Rahm Emanuel as ambassador to Japan ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5CW861pd7k — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) September 1, 2021

Emmanuel was elected to Congress from Illinois' 5th District after serving as a special advisor to President Bill Clinton. He later served as President Obama's chief of staff during his first term, before leaving to return to his own political career. He was elected mayor of heavily Democratic Chicago in 2011.

In 2015, Emanuel was implicated in the alleged cover-up of the police shooting of McDonald after video revealed that the police department's initial story was untrue. McDonald was walking away when he was shot by a Chicago police officer, who fired a barrage of 16 shots that continued even after he collapsed. That officer was convicted of murdering him and is serving a nearly seven-year sentence.

This incident further embittered American progressives toward Emmanuel. And now, the most popular progressive politician in America (judging by social media following) is doing everything in her power to make sure he never returns to a career in public service.

"That the Biden administration seeks to reward Emanuel with an ambassadorship is an embarrassment and betrayal of the values we seek to uphold both within our nation and around the world," she said. "I urge the Senate to vote NO on his confirmation."

We imagine that serving as an ambassador for the duration of the Biden Administration would be tantamount to a cushy retirement for Emmanuel, whose political star has fallen since leaving the mayor's office in Chicago. Now, he might not even be able to manage that.