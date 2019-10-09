AOC Suddenly Flip-Flops, Now Thinks Pulling Out Of Syria Is Terrible Idea

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 10/09/2019 - 12:05

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Trump Derangement syndrome on full display...

After months and months of criticizing US involvement in ‘forever wars’, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has had a sudden change of mind, tweeting Tuesday that pulling US troops out of Syria could have ‘catastrophic  consequences’.

Of course, her only reason for adopting this position now is that she will oppose literally anything President Trump does.

Last year AOC ran for Congress on a promise of working to remove troops from  Syria and elsewhere:

“Alexandria believes that we must end the “forever war” by bringing our troops home, and ending the air strikes that perpetuate the cycle of terrorism throughout the world,” her 2018 campaign website noted.

She has repeatedly criticized ‘endless war’:

But now suddenly, AOC is OK with US troops staying in Syria, because… ORANGE MAN BAD.

The response was swift:

Meanwhile, some administration officials are already trying to walk back Trump’s withdrawal statements.

An anonymous senior administration official told reporters Monday “the U.S. is not removing its forces from Syria in the face of a Turkish incursion.”

Rather, the president ordered roughly 50 special operations troops in northern Syria to relocate to a different part of the country after he learned that Turkey has planned an offensive against U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in Syria. The official said that offensive had not yet begun.

Furthermore, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper tweeted then deleted the following:

It seems as if the deep state is once again papering over Trump’s promises, and the media is in lockstep.

