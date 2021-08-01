Apple Bans "Tinder For Anti-Vaxxers" On App Store

Apple on Saturday removed a dating app for unvaccinated people. Allegedly, the app violated Apple's policies for COVID content.

Considered the "Tinder for anti-vaxxers," Unjected is a dating-and-community app for unvaccinated people. In May, the app was launched after top dating websites, such as Bumble and Tinder, partnered with the White House and encouraged users to get vaccinated.

Apple removed the dating app from its App Store after being contacted by Bloomberg. In an email to Unjected, Apple said the app "inappropriately refers to the Covid-19 pandemic in its concept or theme."

Apple requires all apps related to Covid-19 provide credible health and safety information and only come from recognized entities including government organizations, health-focused non-profits and medical or educational institutions. Apple had originally denied Unjected during the initial review process and approved the app after it made changes to comply with Covid-19 policies, an Apple spokesperson said. Since then, "the developer has made statements externally to its users as well as updates to the app that once again bring it out of compliance," Apple said, adding that Unjected encouraged users to avoid using certain words to avoid detection. "This is a violation of our guidelines, which make it clear: 'If you attempt to cheat the system…your apps will be removed from the store.'" Unjected's views on vaccines have also resonated on Instagram where its account has almost 25,000 followers. The growing member base defies efforts by public health officials to boost vaccination rates as the highly contagious Covid-19 delta variant spreads across the U.S. -Bloomberg

In response to the de-platforming, one of the Unjected co-founders posted a video on Instagram saying, "apparently, we're considered 'too much' for sharing our medical autonomy and freedom of choice... So, of course, Apple removed us."

Making matters worse, Unjected is under review at the Google Play store for posts that claim vaccines are "experimental mRNA gene modifiers," "bioweapons" and "nano-technology microchips." As of 1323 ET Sunday, the app is still available on Play.

"We are looking into ways to get off of Apple and Google," she said. "But the easiest transition for us might be to make the website as great as possible since they can't shut that down like the app."

Apple and Google are making it clear that anti-vax content will not be displayed on their platforms. This sort of dystopic censorship would make George Orwell turn over in his grave.

Remember what Silicon Valley did to conservative social media platform "Parler"?