Apple Head Of Security Charged With Attempted Bribery Over Concealed Carry Gun Licenses

Apple's Chief Security Officer, Thomas Moyer, has been charged by a California District Attorney for attempting to bribe state officials in return for concealed firearms licenses, according to Bloomberg, citing court documents and a statement from the Santa Clara DA's office.

Thomas Moyer (left) and Santa Clara County Undersheriff Rick Sung

Apple's Thomas Moyer, 50, was named along with Santa Clara County Undersheriff Rick Sung and Captain James Jensen in a scheme to trade CCW licenses for 200 iPads worth close to $70,000. The deal was called off after Sung and Moyer learned that the District Attorney's office had executed a search warrant at the Sheriff's Office, seizing all CCW license records.

The two-year investigation by the District Attorney’s Office revealed that Sung, aided by Jensen in one instance, held up the issuance of concealed firearms (CCW) licenses until the applicants gave something of value. -Bloomberg

"In the case of four CCW licenses withheld from Apple employees, Undersheriff Sung and Cpt. Jensen managed to extract from Thomas Moyer a promise that Apple would donate iPads to the Sheriff’s Office," reads a statement from the DA. "The promised donation of 200 iPads worth close to $70,000 was scuttled at the eleventh hour just after August 2, 2019, when Sung and Moyer learned of the search warrant that the District Attorney’s Office executed at the Sheriff’s Office seizing all its CCW license records."

"The various fees required to obtain a CCW license generally total between $200 and $400. Under state law, it is a crime to carry a concealed firearm without a CCW license. Although state law requires that the applicant demonstrate “good cause” for the license, in addition to completing a firearms course and having good moral character, the sheriff has broad discretion in determining who should qualify," the statement continues.

Moyer, who has been with Apple for approximately 15 years, has been the head of global security since November 2018, according to LinkedIn.

His attorney said in a statment: "Tom Moyer is innocent of the charges filed against him," adding "He did nothing wrong and has acted with the highest integrity throughout his career. We have no doubt he will be acquitted at trial."