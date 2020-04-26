Archive Of Biden Accuser's Mother Calling CNN Scrubbed From Google Play Catalog

An archived episode of CNN's "Larry King Live" featuring a call from an anonymous caller later identified as the mother of Biden accuser Tara Reid appears to have been scrubbed from the Google Play catalog.

The August 11, 1993 broadcast is conspicuously missing from the catalog in between the August 10 and August 12 episodes, according to a screenshot taken by Twitter user @absinthol, who writes "CNN removed the August 11th, 1993 Larry King Episode from Google Play, the episode featuring a call from Tara Reade's mother."

"CNN is actively colluding with the Biden campaign to cover up evidence of Biden's sexual assault," the tweet continues.

CNN removed the August 11th, 1993 Larry King Episode from Google Play, the episode featuring a call from Tara Reade's mother. CNN is actively colluding with the Biden campaign to cover up evidence of Biden's sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/JqTcofIyqs — J. L. Hamilton (@absinthol) April 26, 2020

Zero Hedge confirmed the observation:

The Intercept broke the news that a transcript existed of the Aug. 11, 1993 broadcast, while Reade confirmed with Fox News that the woman on the call was in fact her mother, Jeanette Altimus.

#BREAKING: HERE is the video from August 11,1993's 'Larry King Live' described by @TheIntercept (and Tara Reade) as allegedly featuring her mother calling in and alluding to Reade's sexual assault claims against @JoeBiden (blog here by @ScottJW) https://t.co/fCgEqBnX7n pic.twitter.com/V5FGHskv56 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 24, 2020

"San Luis Obispo, California, hello," King begins.

"Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him," the caller says.

"In other words, she had a story to tell but, out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it?" King inquires - to which the woman says "That's true."

And now, it appears we have yet another example of Silicon Valley and CNN bending over backwards to help a Democratic presidential candidate - even if it means tossing a woman's credible allegation of sexual assault in the dumpster.