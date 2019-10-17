Are US Presidents Getting Older?

With three front-runners over the age of 70 and one heart attack suffered by candidate Bernie Sanders on the campaign trail, the presidential primaries for 2020 have been putting presidents’ ages on the agenda.

President Trump, who is running for re-election in 2020, is himself the oldest president ever to be inaugurated (he was 70 at the time), and as Statista's Katharina Buchholz notes, all three democratic frontrunners (Warren, Biden, Sanders) would break that record still.

But taking a look at all presidents’ ages at the time of their inauguration since 1789, the trend only extends to the four individuals already mentioned.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Before Trump and the 2020 line-up, recent presidents’ ages were actually below average. Barack Obama took office at 47 years and 169 days, according to Potus.com, making him the fifth youngest president at the time of inauguration. Bill Clinton, who was 46 when he took over, was the third youngest.

Some of the oldest presidents hail from past centuries. William Henry Harrison was 68 at his inauguration in 1841 (he died a month later of typhoid and pneumonia), making him the third-oldest president ever. James Buchanan, who took office in 1857, was the fourth-oldest president at 65.