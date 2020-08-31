'Are You Safe In Trump's America?': Biden Leaves Basement To Blame President For Left-Wing Violence

Joe Biden has left the basement - skipping over Kenosha, Wisconsin for a campaign stop in Pittsburgh - where he attempted to flip the script on President Trump over left-wing violence which the former VP has failed to directly condemn.

Biden's early return to the campaign trail comes after taking fire from Trump on Sunday over a milquetoast condemnation of 'violence on both sides' - failing to acknowledge left-wing violence from Antifa and BLM extremists which have turned nearly three months of anti-police protests into race riots in major cities across the country.

The left has created a monster that they have lost complete control of...



I never thought I'd see people chanting "death to America" in the streets of America.pic.twitter.com/YUDdb1unzb — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 31, 2020

Biden's pitch?

"Are you safe in Donald Trump's America?" (from Biden voters?)

According to a statement from Biden's campaign, the former VP will slam Trump's COVID-19 response, before blaming the president for 'fanning the flames of division and encouraging chaos in our cities.'

"COVID runs unchecked throughout the country, killing thousands of Americans a week and turning our economy upside down. Parents around the country are struggling to send their kids to school safely. And Donald Trump continues to fan the flames of division and encourage chaos in our cities, rather than trying to calm tensions and heal this country. On Monday, Joe Biden will offer a different vision for a better future in Joe Biden's America."

Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected? — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 31, 2020

He's already off to a stumble...

In speech today, Biden defended himself from growing charges he's soft on leftwing looting, rioting and arson besieging US cities by trying to make it seem like "white nationalists," "white supremacists" and "right-wing militias" are behind the civil unrest — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 31, 2020

The Trump campaign has responded to Biden's pitch with a one-line 'question of the day for Joe Biden':

"Which supporter of yours coddled violent mobs of your leftist voters best: Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis, Mayor Jenny Durkan of Seattle, or Mayor Ted Wheeler of Portland?"

Will Biden condemn his base celebrating the death of a Trump supporter?

“I am not sad that a f**king fascist died tonight,” yells a female Antifa militant at a gathering in downtown Portland. The crowd laughs and cheers. The victim was a Trump supporter. pic.twitter.com/XK4Czzseia — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 30, 2020

Of course, New York Times' 'disinformation reporter' (lol) Davey Alba says it's fake news because it wasn't all of the protesters. She also calls Zero Hedge 'far-right,' and falsely claims we reported "that leftist protesters were claiming the person who died was "one of theirs" & the "shooter is a fascist"" (we did not, read our reporting on the shooting here). Then, she turned off replies, preventing anyone from providing counterpoints.

Talk about disinformation...

- Theyre also claiming that Antifa & the protesters were, in a coordinated fashion, "celebrating" the murder of a Trump supporter and had intentionally falsely identified the victim as Black (NYT has reported he was white & apparently far right) https://t.co/RZkOCE94gn (4/5) — Davey Alba (@daveyalba) August 30, 2020

Alba then trots out three anonymous tweets from Antifa members condemning the killing, and writes "But reminder that Antifa and the protesters aren't 1 totally united grp."

So, case-closed?

- There's a widely watched video pushing the "celebration" claim. It has 1.7M views on Twitter & is going around on other platforms. But reminder that Antifa and the protesters aren't 1 totally united grp; I'm seeing Antifa also condemning the harm that happened last night. (5/5) pic.twitter.com/GMG9RV5kaD — Davey Alba (@daveyalba) August 30, 2020

Imagine if Trump received the same kind of 'assistance' from the media...