ATF Now Labels FRT-15 A Machine Gun, Turning Law Abiding Citizens Into Criminals

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) decided that Florida company Rare Breed Trigger, LLC's special trigger is converting semi-automatic rifles into machine guns.

FRT-15 is a drop-in trigger for an AR-15 rifle and forces the trigger to be reset. The force reset dramatically speeds up the rate of fire of the rifle.

On July 26, the ATF sent a letter to Rare Breed stating the FRT-15 trigger has been classified as a machine gun under the National Firearms Act and that Rare Breed needs to cease all sales.

The ATF declared the Rare Breed trigger a mixture of parts designed and intended to convert a semi-automatic weapon into a machine gun. The ATF's investigation found that the trigger allows a firearm to "shoot, automatically more than one shot, without manual reloading, with a single continuous pull of the trigger."

According to Baltimore-based The Machine Gun Nest, Rare Breed had to contact the ATF within five days of receiving the letter to develop a plan to address those so-called "machine guns" already distributed.

Rare Breed has challenged the ATF's decision and is set to explain how their trigger mechanism still fits the definition of a semi-automatic weapon.

The Machine Gun Nest said the ATF is going rogue again due to former President Trump setting dangerous precedence with the bump stock ban because the Biden administration could, at any moment, say an AR-15 is a machine gun.

"While I've handled one [FRT-15], I understand that they still require one pull of the trigger to function. The user pulls the trigger, the weapon fires, and the FRT-15 forces a reset of the trigger. If the user keeps continuous force on the trigger, it will fire again," The Truth About Guns' Travis Pike said.

Pike added, "This is not an automatic function by any means, and the weapon fires one shot per trigger pull."

In a video released by Rare Breeds, the company explains how the FRT-15 mechanism doesn't classify a rifle as a machine gun.

The Machine Gun Nest ends by saying, "When we have a law enforcement agency acting through executive fiat by just changing these rules and criminalizing people - it sets terrifying precedence - what if the CDC changed a rule that would criminalize you overnight? If you think this okay, then they haven't come for something important to you yet - and this is the precedent that is giving the government too much power."