Austin Mass Shooting Leaves 13 Hospitalized - Gunman Still At Large

Police on Saturday morning are still searching for the shooter or shooters who opened fire on a crowd along 6th Street at about 1:30am, which is the popular central avenue filled with bars and restaurants that turns to foot traffic only during weekends.

At least 13 were hospitalized, with two said to be in critical conduction, amid the chaotic scene which appeared "random" and with few concrete details in terms of what happened and who was behind the attack.

It appears police were overwhelmed by attempts to save victims, and that the mysterious shooter fled in the confusion and mayhem. Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon described that "Our officers responded very quickly." He detailed: "They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets; applications of chest seals and other types of first aid equipment."

"We do have two patients in critical condition," he added. "We have a total of 11 people transported to one hospital, one was transported to a different hospital and one person reported to an urgent care clinic. So there is a total of 13 shooting victims."

"I'm happy to report no one has died," the police chief said.

NEW: This is video of the aftermath of the downtown Austin shooting showing officers performing first aid on the wounded.



But the city is still on edge as the attacker has yet to be apprehended and a large manhunt is underway.

Austin PD is currently seeking the public's help...

NBC noted that police are reviewing all available video footage while interviewing witnesses:

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, Chacon said the motive for the shooting was "unclear," adding that officers were reviewing video footage of the area.

Addressing fears that the shooter may strike again, also given the still unknown motives of what appeared to be a "random" act which wounded many people amid a large crowd, Austin police further said, "At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident," later on Saturday.

The manhunt is still underway, though police are still reporting few leads in terms of the gunman's identity as of early Saturday morning.

Federal agencies are now assisting in the investigation and search for a suspect.

