Anti-Lockdown Protesters In Australia "Break Police Line" As Clashes Erupt

Throughout the pandemic, Australia's government has chosen to enact stringent restrictions to combat COVID-19. After the sixth lockdown since the pandemic began, anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne have had enough with draconian virus measures and voiced their opposition in the streets on Saturday.

Their right to protest freely was quickly deemed illegal as a massive brawl between demonstrators and police broke out. More than 200 people in Melbourne were arrested at illegal anti-lockdown rallies, according to Reuters.

A rally in the Melbourne suburb of Richmond turned violent when police attempted to shut it down. Protesters broke through the police line in an epic fashion.

Protesters break through the police line, an officer gets assaulted and trampled by demonstrators, people are screaming and covered in capsicum spray

Other clashes were captured on film.

Protesters throw water bottles at officers at more pepper spray deployed

An aerial view of another group of protesters in Melbourne resisted police orders.

#BREAKING: Anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne are defying police warnings and are staging demonstrations in the city today.



DETAILS:

On the ground, there was a massive police presence. RT News said local reports indicate around 2,000 officers were called in.

Police March towards protesters who refuse to clear the area, some marchers getting pepper sprayed

The illegal demonstrations took place as the metro area endures its sixth lockdown since the pandemic began, with the broader state of Victoria reported over 500 infections today.

Victoria Police Commander Mark Galliott told local media that these protesters came out "not to protest freedoms, but simply to take on and have a fight with the police."

One of the causalities of the pandemic has been freedom of expression as the right to assemble has been banned in the guise of stopping the spread.

By criminalizing peaceful protest and enforcing the authorities to intervene, the government of Australia is making the situation worse where it would entice even more freedom-loving people into the streets to protest tyranny.