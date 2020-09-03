Awkward! Biden Tells Kenosha Voters If He Details His Tax Policy, "They'll Shoot Me"

Joe Biden was allowed out of his basement (again) today, for a quick visit to Kenosha and camera opp with Jacob Blake Sr. - the father of Jacob Blake, shot and paralyzed by Kenosha police.

Everything was going great until the former veep got the opportunity to actually speak to members of the public... then this happened...

The 77-year-old politician told a group of voters that if he took the time to lay out his taxation policy in more detail, "they'll shoot me."

Joe Biden is Kenosha says that he can't lay out all his plans in more detail because if he goes on any longer "they'll shoot me." pic.twitter.com/N33k3wyuJl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 3, 2020

Probably a poor choice of words, Joey!

Awkward!