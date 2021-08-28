"Backdoor Gun Control" - How Biden Banning Russian Ammo Will Make Range Ammo "Hard To Come By"

The folks at Baltimore-based The Machine Gun Nest (TMGN) explained how the latest Russian-made ammo ban is likely a "backdoor gun control" measure by the Biden administration to make it more difficult for Americans to procure cheap ammo.

TMGN published a video Friday describing the Russian ammo ban actually began with the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in 2020. He made a full recovery, but it was found in medical reports that a chemical nerve agent poisoned him.

Fast forward to Aug. 20, the U.S. Department of State slapped Russia with firearms and ammunition importation bans for 12 months because of the poisoning.

TMGN explained the ban could be devastating for gun owners because 40% of the U.S. market is comprised of cheap Russian ammo.

If you shoot Wolf Brown Bear, and TulAmmo, this will drastically affect the cost of using the ammo at the range. This ammo is great for practice and cheap, but the ban will likely lead to shortages and send prices higher, compounding the already shortage of ammo from supply chain woes produced by COVID.

TMGN said range ammo is going to be harder to find until more US-based manufactures scale up production.

So what is the sanction really about?

Is it about Navalny, or as TMGN suggested, a "backdoor" gun control measure by the Biden administration to make it more difficult for Americans to procure ammo by driving prices higher?

TMGN has already outlined how the Biden administration wants to classify semi-automatic rifles, such as the AR-15, as a "machine gun," effectively banning the weapon.