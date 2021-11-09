Virginia's Become 'Ground Zero' For Backlash Against Critical Race Theory Madness

Op-Ed authored by Eric Louw via The Epoch Times,

The election of a Republican governor in Virginia points to a winning formula in the upcoming mid-terms, a key component of which is empowering parents to fight back against Critical Race Theory’s (CRT) indoctrination of their children.

Gov-elect Glenn Youngkin’s victory was unexpected because the Democrats had won the governorship of Virginia for the last 12 years and the Democrat candidate, Terry McAuliffe, was popular.

More importantly, it looked like a major demographic shift had forever changed Virginian politics in favour of the Democrats, given the growth of a huge suburban population of Washington D.C. bureaucrats in northern Virginia.

For many Republicans, it felt like Virginia’s political game had forever been rigged against them by the arrival of these D.C. immigrants.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) speaks during an Early Vote rally in Stafford, Va., Oct. 19, 2021. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

But 2021 showed that even with this northern demographic challenge, Republicans can win Virginia if they can develop a powerful enough message.

Youngkin built such messages by exploiting the hubris, arrogance, and incompetence that has characterized the Democrats since Biden moved into the White House.

Essentially, he pledged to: support parents in their fight against CRT, fund the police, and cut red tape and tax.

So appealing were these pledges that they switched hundreds of thousands of votes from Democrat to Republican, especially independent voters.

Youngkin was also helped by Biden showing up to campaign alongside McAuliffe. This served to remind voters of the struggles of Biden’s administration, plus how it has empowered the woke-left’s CRT and police defunding agendas.

Additionally, Biden’s appearance also reminded voters that Biden does not look in charge.