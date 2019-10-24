Backlog Of U.S. Immigration Cases Reaches Record High, Tops 1 Million!

Even though the Executive Office for Immigration Review has completed 275,000 cases for the fiscal year 2019, Statista's Niall McCarthy points out that a backlog of just over one million deportation cases still exists.

Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse data shows that there are 1,007,155 pending cases compared to 223,809 a decade ago.

At state level, California has the highest number of backlogged cases - 175,739. Texas comes second with 160,759 cases and New York folllows with 124,000.

Cases judged by the EOIR include "cases involving detained aliens, criminal aliens and aliens seeking asylum as a form of relief from removal, while ensuring the standards of due process and fair treatment for all parties involved", according to Newsweek.