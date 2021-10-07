Spillover Effect: Baltimore County On Pace For Deadliest Year On Record Amid Chaos In The City

President Biden's "Build Back Better" strategy and Balitmore's new mayor, Brandon Scott, are failing - as violent crime becomes a chaotic mess throughout the city. Homicides in the city are expected to exceed 300 for the seventh consecutive year. The city's social-economic unraveling and violent crime are so bad that spillover is occurring in the county, where homicides are on pace for the deadliest year on record.

Let's begin with Baltimore City, where homicides as of Oct. 6 are 260, on track to exceed 300 by the end of the year. Taking a look at cumulative homicide trends for the city, this year is very violent, according to The Baltimore Sun homicide data.

Despite President Biden's "unity" calls and "Build Back Better" strategy to revive America, nothing has changed in the Democratic-controlled metro area that lies just north of the White House.

In June, we told readers that "Baltimore's homicide rate is outpacing the 2020 rate," and Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has halted prosecuting minor traffic violations, prostitution, drug possession, and other minor offenses during the virus pandemic, which has made everything worse.

Fast forward to this week, and a spillover in violent crime has spread to Baltimore County (which surrounds, though does not cover, the city). The Baltimore Sun reports the county is on pace for the deadliest year on record - with 42 people having been killed in the county as of last Thursday. In all of 2020, the country recorded 33 homicides, the year before 49.

While everyone with economic mobility has panic fled the city for the county, violent crime appears to be creeping into suburbia.

Baltimore has tried violence-reduction strategies, and nothing seems to be working as violent crime continues with no signs of stopping.