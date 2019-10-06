Bannon Says Concept Of "Deep" State Is 'Conspiracy Theory For Nutcases' Because "It's Right In Your Face"

Former Trump 2016 campaign chair and White House strategist Steve Bannon says that the deep state is a 'conspiracy theory for nutcases,' explaining to author James B Stewart "America isn’t Turkey or Egypt."

Bannon says that while there is a formidable government bureaucracy in the United States - "there's nothing 'deep' about it," adding "It's right in your face."

Of course, many define the 'deep state' to include a group of powerful, unelected individuals calling shots while their servants carry out their agenda at all levels of government - but perhaps Bannon knows better, having operated on both sides of the curtain.

Bannon's comments can be found in Stewart's upcoming book, Deep State: Trump, the FBI and the Rule of Law by James B Stewart, which will be published on 8 October according to The Guardian, which obtained a copy.

The claim that the deep state is a 'conspiracy theory' flies in the face of White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, who suggested the deep state is behind an impeachment inquiry into President Trump's request that Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden. Last Sunday, Miller told Fox News he knows "the difference between a whistleblower and a deep state operative."

Stephen Miller on Whistleblower:



"Chris, I've worked in the federal government now for nearly 3 years. I know what the deep state looks like. I know the difference between a whistleblower and a deep state operative. This is a deep state operative pure and simple." pic.twitter.com/YCriY5YpGQ — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 29, 2019

On Thursday, Bannon's former outlet - Breitbart News, published a new essay by Virgil, "the pseudonymous author of the original Deep State series. The title: Lessons of Impeachment, from Watergate to Monicagate to Bidengate" according to The Guardian.

And so when the New York Times informs us that the whistleblower works for the CIA—the former domain of Trump-hater John Brennan—and is thus “nonpolitical,” well, that’s good for a Virgilian belly laugh. Indeed, when one considers the legal craftsmanship of the report, it’s obvious that the whistleblower had a lot of help in the researching and writing of the document. -Breitbart

According to Virgil, "Yes, this is the deep state in action, and it's out for blood."