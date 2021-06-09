Barack Obama Admits "Cancel Culture" Has Gone Too Far

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

During an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, former president Barack Obama said that cancel culture has gone too far in American society.

“A lot of the dangers of cancel culture and ‘we’re just going to be condemning people all the time,’ at least among my daughters, they’ll acknowledge that among their peer group or in college campuses, you’ll see people going overboard,” said Obama.

Although he said individuals and institutions should be called out if they engage in “cruel” behavior, Obama warned that expecting everybody to be “perfect” was futile.

“We don’t expect everybody to politically correct all the time,” he added.

Obama’s opinion on ‘woke’ puritanism hasn’t shifted since 2019, when he asserted that calling people out on social media for not being politically correct is “not activism.”

“This idea of purity and you’re never compromised and you’re always politically woke and all that stuff, you should get over that quickly,” said Obama, adding, “The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws.”

He also warned leftists that trying to one up each other in terms of political correctness would lead to a “circular firing squad.”

Meanwhile, many on the left still continue to claim that cancel culture doesn’t even exist, even as sports stars continue to be canceled for edgy tweets posted when they were teenagers.

