Believe All Women: Joe Biden's Sexual Assault Accuser Has Now Filed A Criminal Complaint

Tara Reader, the staffer who recently accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her when she worked for him more than 25 years ago, has now filed a criminal complaint against the presumptive Democratic nominee.

"I filed a police report for safety reasons only. All crim stats beyond limitations. Gratitude for all who have stood by me," Reade tweeted out on Friday night. She filed the complaint with the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, according to the Washington Examiner.

Since it is illegal to file a false criminal complaint, the action represents "an escalation" of her accusations against Biden.

Recall, in late March we first detailed the allegations against Biden. Reade accused Biden last year of inappropriate behavior when she worked in his Senate office in 1993 and says Biden touched her inappropriately when she was in her mid-20s.

"My life was hell," said Reade when the accusations first broke. "This was about power and control. I couldn’t get a job on the Hill."

Reade gave a graphic podcast interview with Rolling Stone's Katie Halper where she tells her full story, describing a graphic incident from 1993 in which a superior asked her to run a gym bag to Biden "down towards the capital." When Biden greeted her (not allegedly of course, since we're believing all women), he forced her up against a wall and shoved his hands up her skirt.

Biden's "hands were on me and underneath my clothes," she said, after he "had me up against the wall."

"I remember him saying first, like as he was doing it, ‘Do you want to go somewhere else,'" she said, adding "And then him saying to me when I pulled away, he got finished doing what he was doing, and I kind of just pulled back and he said, ‘Come on man, I heard you liked me.’ And that phrase stayed with me because I kept thinking what I might’ve said and I can’t remember exactly if he said ‘i thought’ or ‘I heard’ but he implied that I had done this."

Reade then went on to say that “everything shattered in that moment” because she knew that there were no witnesses and she looked up to him. “He was like my father’s age,” she said. “He was like this champion of women’s rights in my eyes and I couldn’t believe it was happening. It seemed surreal.”

Reade then said Biden grabbed her by the shoulders and said, “You’re okay. You’re fine” and proceeded to walk away.

Reade says that after she revealed some of Biden's inappropriate behavior, she was accused of doing the bidding of Vladimir Putin, according to The Intercept.