Ben Carson Latest Top Trump Official To Test Positive For COVID-19

As the US reported a record number of daily COVID-19 cases over the weekend (128k new cases reported on Saturday), HUD Secretary Ben Carson has reportedly tested positiive, becoming the latest member of the Trump inner circle to test positive.

BEN CARSON has coronavirus, sources confirm to @Jordanfabian and me. https://t.co/weRKsczjSQ — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 9, 2020

Breaking: A HUD spokesperson confirms to NBC News that Secretary Dr. Ben Carson has tested positive for COVID-19. — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) November 9, 2020

HUD confirmed the news virtually as soon as Bloomberg reported it. But Bloomberg added that Carson was last at the White House for the election night party on Tuesday.

So it's only a matter of time before CNN labels that another "super spreader" event.

The news follows news of Mark Meadows' positive test, as well as news that a handful of other West Wing aides had tested positive.

Carson is unique among top Trump officials in that he is a doctor - a renowned neurosurgeon, in fact, who famously emerged as a flash-in-the-pan challenger to then-candidate Trump before Trump swept the primaries. He's also unique in that he's served in his post since the beginning of the Trump Administration, keeping out of sight with a host of low-profile assignments like being one of the administration's point men on "Opportunity Zones".