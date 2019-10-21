Bernie Blasts Hillary's "Outrageous" Gabbard "Russian Asset" Smear

While the mainstream liberal media remains firmly in the pocket of the Clintons' propaganda machine, spewing russophobic accusations at any and every one who dares question the establishment and military-industrial complex line, there are some - on the left - that are willing to step up and defend Tulsi Gabbard against the latest delusional suggestion from Hillary that she is a 'Russian asset'.

President Trump was quick to blast Hillary's accusation:

So now Crooked Hillary is at it again! She is calling Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard “a Russian favorite,” and Jill Stein “a Russian asset.” As you may have heard, I was called a big Russia lover also (actually, I do like Russian people. I like all people!). Hillary’s gone Crazy!

But some Democrats also dared to step up against the "queen of warmongers."

While Mayor Pete was a little evasive on actually talking down the "Russian asset" accusation, he did question it, saying that "statements like that ought to be backed by evidence."

"I don't know what the basis is for that," he said. "But I consider her to be a competitor. I respect her service. I also have very different views than she does, especially on foreign policy, and I would prefer to have that argument in terms of policy which is what we do at debates and what we're doing as we go forward."

Another 2020 presidential hopeful, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, also dismissed the Gabbard claim, insisting the focus of the presidential campaign should be on the economy, climate change and other issues affecting Americans.

"That's not correct. Tulsi is not being groomed by anyone. She is her own person," he told reporters after delivering a keynote address Saturday at the Alabama Democratic Conference Semi-Annual Convention in Birmingham. "Obviously (she) has served this country, continues to serve this country in uniform, in Congress, as a candidate for presidency so I think those facts speak for themselves."

But Beto could not help but jab at Trump:

"You know, I think the focus has to be on Donald Trump. If we're talking about the country of Russia, there is a Russian asset in the White House right now."

Andrew Yang also defended Gabbard:

" Tulsi Gabbard deserves much more respect and thanks than this. She literally just got back from serving our country abroad."

And now, having been cheated of his chance against Hillary in 2016 - running to her side like a loyal party komrade after the DNC practically ran him out of the party - Bernie Sanders has come out swinging this time at Clinton.

The Vermont senator (and runner-up to Hillary for the 2016 Democratic nomination) called such accusations "outrageous," pointing Gabbard's background as a military veteran.

"Tulsi Gabbard has put her life on the line to defend this country. People can disagree on issues, but it is outrageous for anyone to suggest that Tulsi is a foreign asset."

However, Hillary's attack dogs will likely be quick to point out that Sanders himself is a "Russian asset."