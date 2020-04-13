Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden For President

Minutes after CNN reported that Bernie Sanders would be joining Joe Biden for a "special announcement" shortly, media reports have confirmed that Sanders plans to endorse Biden, just as he ended up kowtowing to Hillary Clinton four years ago.

The Junior Senator from VT said he would do all he could to help Biden defeat President Trump in November.

Fortunately, thanks to COVID-19, instead of criss-crossing the country, like he did for Hillary Clinton, Sanders might simply be able to fire off a few filmed messages of endorsement and a couple pre-recorded stump speeches and be done with it.

Sanders' legion of young 'democratic socialists' who despise Biden and the Democratic elite are about to be *very* disappointed...as is perhaps his most visible supporter, podcast host Joe Rogan, who said recently that he would back Trump over Biden.