Bernie Sanders Puts Presidential Campaign On Hold After Undergoing Artery Blockage Surgery

A frequent laments about two of the top three democratic presidential contenders has been that they are just too old. Well, moments ago we got a sad reminder of just that when the campaign of Senator Bernie Sanders reported that Sanders experienced "chest discomfort" last night & was found to have a blockage in one artery, after which he had two stents inserted. His campaign says events are canceled "until further notice"

Full statement below:

LAS VEGAS — Sen. Bernie Sanders' Senior Advisor Jeff Weaver on Wednesday issued the following statement: 'During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted. Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.'

continue to provide appropriate updates.'

Separately, as Medium Buying reports, Bernie may be close to calling it quits as "the Sanders campaign is canceling TV ad spending in Iowa."

While it is premature to make any conclusions at this point, it is likely that the unfortunate development will mean the Democratic race will henceforth focus just on the frontrunners - Warren and Biden - and with the former gaining ground aggressively in recent weeks...

... it may explain why stocks took another major leg lower following the report, very much in agreement with what BofA said yesterday that it is time to "start hedging election risk", i.e., the plunge in the S&P that will happen if Liz Warren wins the election.