Bernie Sanders Will Be At Next Democratic Debate, Campaign Says

One day after Bernie Sanders put his campaign on hold as he recovers from an artery blockage procedure, his campaign said that the Vermont senator will be participating in the next Democratic presidential debate scheduled to take place on Oct. 15 in Ohio, the senator’s campaign told CNBC on Thursday.

″[Campaign] operations are continuing as usual and he will be at the debate,” Sanders’ spokeswoman Sarah Ford wrote in an email to CNBC. She declined to comment further.

The 78-year-old senator is the oldest presidential candidate seeking to challenge President Donald Trump, 73, in 2020, although Joe Biden, aged 76, is not too far behind. During his 2016 presidential campaign against Hillary Clinton, Sanders released a doctor’s note stating the senator was in good health and did not have a history of heart disease.

Unfortunately for Bernie, while he may have staged an impressive recovery, the Democratic voters are not as impressed with his prospects, and as of today, Sanders' nomination odds according to PredictIt dropped to an all time low 7c, tied with Hillary Clinton.