Bi*ch Please: Democrat's Bill Would Punish Curse Word With Jail

A new bill brought by a Massachusetts state legislator would make it a crime to maliciously call someone a "bitch" within the commonwealth, the Free Beacon reports.

Democrat Daniel J. Hunt (whose last name was surely a playground favorite) introduced "An Act regarding the use of offensive words," which would fine individuals $150 for a first offense, while repeat offenders would face a $200 fine, up to six months' imprisonment, or both.

Section 53 of chapter 272 of the General Laws, as appearing in the 2016 Official Edition, is hereby amended by adding the following subsection:- (c) A person who uses the word “bitch” directed at another person to accost, annoy, degrade or demean the other person shall be considered to be a disorderly person in violation of this section, and shall be subject to the penalties provided in subsections (a) and (b). A violation of this subsection may be reported by the person to whom the offensive language was directed at or by any witness to such incident.

"Any time a constituent approaches me with something that is of concern to them, I follow through with it," he said. "In this instance, someone asked me to file a bill that they deemed was important and I thought it was a good exercise to let that bill go through the process," Hunt told the Boston Herald.

Cambridge civil rights attorney Harvey Silvergate says Hunt's bill isn't legal.

"If it’s challenged in court, it will take minutes for a judge to see through it," said Silvergate. "It doesn’t have a prayer of surviving, so why should the Legislature even burden us — the citizens, the press and the courts — why would they burden us with this nonsense? Surely they must have more important things to do."