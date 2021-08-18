Biden Admin Has 'No Plans' For How To Evacuate Americans Outside Kabul

The Biden administration has 'no plans' to evacuate American citizens in Afghanistan who are currently located outside Kabul, according to the Washington Post, citing two Senate aides.

Senate staffers were informed Tuesday morning by officials from the State and Defense departments that they have no idea how to get those Americans through Taliban checkpoints located outside of the Capitol, where the main airport is located.

So Joe Biden basically set fire to Afghanistan while he was on vacation and now Americans are being told to "shelter in place" and that the State Department can't even ensure their safe passage to airports while the administration tells us that this was all inevitable?

Bullshit. — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) August 18, 2021

"The situation is dire," said Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), whose office has set up a hotline for Americans "trapped behind Taliban lines," adding "But we’ll do everything in our power to help keep you informed and to help get you out."

If you’re an American stranded in Afghanistan, or know one who is, please contact my office immediately:



(501) 223-9081 or

evac@cotton.senate.gov



The situation is dire, but we’ll do everything in our power to help keep you informed and to help get you out. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 15, 2021

Officials did not specify how many Americans are outside Kabul, the aides said. The briefing, which was held Tuesday morning and attended by aides representing a wide swath of Senate offices, lasted half an hour. A few hours later, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that the Taliban has “informed us that they are prepared to provide the safe passage of civilians to the airport, and we intend to hold them to that commitment.” He did not elaborate but said the process could go on until Aug. 31. “We are talking to them about what the exact timetable is,” he said. -Washington Post

According to Fox News, a former State Department contractor claims that Taliban fighters have established checkpoints throughout Kabul - including the airport.

NEW - The Taliban have setup a vehicle checkpoint on the approach road to Kabul Airport, #Afghanistan.



They are already using Armoured Personnel Carriers captured from the Afghan National Army (ANA).



Footage from 6:43pm local time, 3:13pm BST. pic.twitter.com/WlrvWAW61R — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 16, 2021

There are up to 15,000 Americans who may be trapped outside Kabul, according to the Post.