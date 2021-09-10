Biden Admin Losing Unwinnable War On COVID, Scapegoats 'Unvaccinated' Americans

Authored by Jordan Schachtel via The Dossier (emphasis ours),

“There is no worse mistake in public leadership than to hold out false hopes soon to be swept away. The British people can face peril or misfortune with fortitude and buoyancy, but they bitterly resent being deceived or finding that those responsible for their affairs are themselves dwelling in a fool's paradise.” -Winston Churchill

On Thursday, our newfound Dear Leader, Joe Biden, gave one of the most tyrannical speeches in American history. For 30 minutes, he declared that the federal government would be imposing one totalitarian action after another, entirely dismissing our Constitutional system in the process of announcing his edicts.

(Here’s the clip of the speech, if you so choose to watch this monstrosity)

(Read the full White House plan here)

NOW - "Our patience is wearing thin," warns Biden the unvaccinated.pic.twitter.com/ODIylWPfOG — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 9, 2021

JUST IN: Joe Biden set to impose new vaccine mandate.



Employers with over 100 workers will need to require vaccinations or weekly COVID tests.



Full story: https://t.co/BjcKvP6ApT pic.twitter.com/bDLMZBuq8d — Complex (@Complex) September 9, 2021

Sure, the outrage is being felt in every fiber of my being. I’m ashamed that this White House is in charge right now. I am utterly disgusted by each and every word that was uttered by our ruthlessly unqualified cadaver-in-chief. This is the most authoritarian U.S. administration of my lifetime, and there is no close second. America is in a bad place right now, constantly flirting with a more advanced form of tyranny, and it’s genuinely difficult to humbly recognize the very unexceptional standing of our once-great Republic.

However.

More than anything, I sense a panicked regime, very unsure of its legitimacy with the people, and one that is desperately searching for a more permissible excuse for their failures.

We went from 2 weeks to flatten the curve to

95% effective to

4th /5th jab to

Vax every 5 months!



“Israel has become the Covid capital of the world just months after leading the charge on vaccines, according to data that shows jab protection is waning”https://t.co/EvBjNZC07q — Eileen Iorio (@eileeniorio) September 5, 2021

Policymakers within the Biden Administration have clearly seen the COVID-19 data out of Israel, the first country that went all in on population-wide mRNA shots. It shows that mRNA injection efficacy is waning, which is why Israel went full steam ahead with the 3rd booster shot. It’s too early to tell exactly how that will pan out, but in the meantime, the Biden Administration needs to find a way to shimmy their way out of declaring victory over COVID just a couple months ago, given its clear resurgence throughout our nation among both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Instead of owning up to the reality that we cannot eliminate a submicroscopic infectious particle from existence, and perhaps admitting that government officials wildly oversold an innovative “cure” to the disease, they’re continuing with the dictatorial insanity.

With respiratory season just around the corner, the “unvaccinated” are going to be scapegoated for when our government has once again failed to achieve the impossible task of stopping an endemic virus from circulating among a massive population.

At first, they took a somewhat more diplomatic approach, blaming the “Delta variant” for their failures to deliver. But now, they’ve shifted their wrath onto fellow Americans, specifically, the 25% of “unvaccinated” individuals in America who refuse to submit to the “health” demands of the regime. None of it makes scientific sense, but it doesn’t have to, because it’s no longer about health or science, but in protecting the reputation of the White House.

The Biden Administration is losing its unwinnable “War on COVID,” and as its ratings go down in flames, it has backed itself into a corner. Instead of being honest about their failures with the American people, Biden officials are choosing to triple and quadruple down on these broken policy measures. They’re purposely pitting Americans against each other, and labeling the “unvaccinated” as the ultimate scapegoat for their failures. Time will tell if they succeed, or if Americans decide to find the courage to reject the latest series of unconstitutional edicts.

* * *

Subscribe to The Dossier here.