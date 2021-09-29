Biden Agrees With Obama That "Open Borders Are Unsustainable": Psaki

In an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" which aired Tuesday, former President Barack Obama said that the crisis at the border in Del Rio, Texas is "heartbreaking," and that comprehensive immigration reform is needed to fix "a system that, overall, is dysfunctional."

"It's no secret that we don't have that. It's the reason I proposed comprehensive immigration reform. It's the reason Joe Biden proposed it during his administration, and it's something that is long overdue," said Obama.

Obama said that the crisis in Del Rio "is a painful reminder that we don't have this right yet and we've got more work to do." "As big-hearted as he is, nobody understands that better than Joe Biden," Obama added. "And the question is now: Are we gonna get serious about dealing with this problem in a systemic way, as opposed to these one-offs where we're constantly reacting to emergencies? And I think that that's something that every American should wanna put an end to." -ABC News

"Immigration is tough. It always has been because, on the one hand, I think we are naturally a people that wants to help others. And we see tragedy and hardship and families that are desperately trying to get here so that their kids are safe, and they're in some cases fleeing violence or catastrophe," Obama continued. "At the same time, we're a nation state. We have borders. The idea that we can just have open borders is something that ... as a practical matter, is unsustainable."

Hilariously, ABC cut Obama's comments out of footage of the interview - only mentioning it in the 12th paragraph of their accompanying article.

Psaki gets snarky (shocker!)

When asked on Wednesday if Biden agreed with Obama, specifically - "Does President Biden agree with President Obama that ‘open borders’ is unsustainable?"

Psaki shot back "We don’t have open borders. So yes, he agrees."

Psaki just repeated the utter lie "we don't have open borders" even after Sec. Mayorkas said the crisis at the border is "unprecedented."



These people have no shame. pic.twitter.com/c5C0X5WJ5r — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 28, 2021

Psaki's comments come after 30,000 migrants crossed the open Rio Grande river into Del Rio, Texas over a two-week period, with as many as 14,000 migrants camped under the city's International Bridge.

On Sunday, Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that around 12,000 of those migrants were released into the US (20% of which have Covid, apparently).