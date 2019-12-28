Biden Attempts To Defend Hypocritical Subpoena Refusal (That Trump Is Being Impeached For)

Despite previously demanding a "fair trial" in the Senate in which "all witnesses be seen and heard," former VP Joe Biden appears to mean all witnesses except him and his son.

Having complained bitterly that President Trump did not comply with subpoenas in The House inquiry (and seeing Trump impeached for obstruction of Congress for such), Biden has said he will not comply with a Senate subpoena (which he has not received yet!).

During an interview with the editorial board of The Des Moines Register, Biden stated that he would not play into the president’s “game.”

“The reason I wouldn’t is because it’s all designed to deal with Trump doing what he’s done his whole life: trying to take the focus off him,” he said. “The issue is not what I did.” “This is all about a diversion,” Biden said to the newspaper. “And we play his game all the time. He’s done it his whole career.”

The Democratic Party presidential nominee candidate's comments came after Trump essentially said that if the Democrats want witnesses, we will have witnesses, but they will not like who they are.

However, after legal experts and commentators criticized Biden for his remarks to the Iowa newspaper, noting that the White House’s refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas was part of the reason why Trump had been impeached, Biden decided to clarify his remarks this morning.

“I want to clarify something I said yesterday. In my 40 years in public life, I have always complied with a lawful order and in my eight years as VP, my office - unlike Donald Trump and Mike Pence - cooperated with legitimate congressional oversight requests,” Biden said on Twitter. “But I am just not going to pretend that there is any legal basis for Republican subpoenas for my testimony in the impeachment trial,” Biden added.

Then Biden really exposed his perspective:

"The subpoenas should go to witnesses with testimony to offer to Trump’s shaking down the Ukraine government — they should go to the White House."

Ironic really...

Or is that a deep-fake? A debunked conspiracy theory?