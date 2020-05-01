Biden Bumbles Over Tara Reade Answers During Tense MSNBC Interview

Joe Biden's personnel records from his days in the Senate have come under the microscope after former staffer Tara Reade says she filed a formal sexual assault complaint against him - an allegation he officially denied on Friday.

Biden, who graduated from the University of Delaware and served as Delaware's senator, transferred the records to the university in 2011 - which announced a change to their expected unsealing shortly before Biden announced his bid for the White House. Meanwhile, Biden has refused to allow a search of the roughly 1,875 boxes of documents and 415 gigabytes of electronic records, as detailed yesterday by Jonathan Turley.

Biden's excuse? That the records could expose unrelated things he's said or done which could be 'taken out of context' and used against him before the November election.

On Friday, however, Biden stammered through an awkward MSNBC interview in which host Mika Brzezinski pressed him on whether he would allow a narrow search for records only pertaining to Tara Reade.

Brzezinski: Personnel records aside, are you certain there was nothing about Tara Reade in those records - and if so, why not approve a search of her name in those records? Biden: Approve a search of her name? Brzezinski: Yes, and reveal anything that might be related to Tara Reade in the University of Delaware records? Biden: There is nothing. They wouldn't... They're not there. And I, I, I... you know, I don't understand the point you're trying to make! There are no personnel records by definition. ... Brzezinski: I'm just talking about her name, not anybody else in those records - a search for that. [awkward silence] Why not do a search for Tara Reade's name in the University of Delaware records. Biden: Look, I mean, who does that search? Brzezinski: Perhaps the University of Delaware?

Watch (University of Delaware question starts at 55 seconds):

I don’t know what’s in Biden’s University of Delaware papers but he really doesn’t want people seeing them.



He won’t even agree to a search of documents just with Tara Reade’s name on them. pic.twitter.com/oavzsdRax2 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 1, 2020

Turley weighs in: