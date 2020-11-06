Biden Campaign Threatens To "Escort Trespassers From The White House"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

With the media about to declare Joe Biden victorious as Donald Trump vows to fight on in court, the Biden campaign has publicly threatened to ‘escort trespassers from the White House.’

Last night, President Trump gave a speech asserting that he wouldn’t allow an election to be “stolen like this.”

“We think there’s going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence, so much proof, it’s going to end up perhaps at the highest court in the land, you’ll see,” said Trump.

The Trump campaign also released a statement insisting, “This election is not over.”

However, Team Biden responded with an open threat to physically remove Trump from the White House if necessary.

A spokesperson for Biden responded:

“The United States government is capable of escorting trespassers from the White House.”

As we previously reported, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley met with TV network anchors last weekend to inform them that the U.S. Military would not intervene in the election.

Milley sought to “dispel any notion of a role for the military in adjudicating a disputed election or making any decision around removing a president from the White House.”

* * *

