Biden Cancels Emergency Border Wall Funding As DHS Prepares To Admit 25,000 Migrants Waiting In Mexico

The Biden administration on Thursday canceled President Trump's 2019 emergency declaration directing nearly $25 billion to fund the construction of new and replacement fending at the US-Mexico border.

"I have determined that the declaration of a national emergency at our southern border was unwarranted," wrote Biden in a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

"I have also announced that it shall be the policy of my administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall, and that I am directing a careful review of all resources appropriated or redirected to that end."

The proclamation is a final step from Biden after issuing an executive order on day one questioning the validity of Trump’s national emergency and ordering a pause on all border wall construction. Trump issued the national emergency at the border in early 2019 after repeatedly butting heads with lawmakers over funding for the project. The emergency declaration loosened the limits on taxpayer funding, paving the way for Trump to divert funds originally intended for other agencies. -The Hill

Biden's proclamation follows a Supreme Court decision to cancel an upcoming hearing on the legality of the border wall at the request of the new administration.

"The President has directed the Executive Branch to undertake an assessment of 'the legality of the funding and contracting methods used to construct the wall,'" the Biden administration wrote earlier this month.

GOP members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee asked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas earlier this month to turn over all documents related to Biden's decision to pause construction.

"This potentially dangerous action not only harms our national security and thwarts the will of Congress, but also leaves American citizens living near the southwest border vulnerable to activities involving cartels and smugglers," said Rep. James Comer (R-KY), ranking minority member of the committee.

Meanwhile, Biden's Department of Homeland Security is set to admit 25,000 migrants forced to wait in Mexico for their immigration hearings by former President Trump.

The migrants are part of the Migration Protection Protocols, more commonly referred to as the “remain in Mexico” policy, which allowed border authorities who encountered illegal entrants to process and return them to Mexico to await their immigration court dates. MPP had the effect of denying would-be illegal immigrants a foothold in the U.S., which sapped the incentive for people to make the attempt during the 2019 surge. -Washington Times

The Biden administration called the program a 'stain' on America's immigration legacy, and will begin admitting migrants on Feb. 19.

"This latest action is another step in our commitment to reform immigration policies that do not align with our nation’s values," said Mayorkas.

These immigration moves wouldn't have anything to do with Biden's plans to offer an expedited pathway to citizenship for likely Democratic voters, would it?