Biden 'Eager' To Take On NRA After Pledging To Defeat Gun Rights Organization

President Biden is 'eager' to take on the National Rifle Association, and has refused to rule out using executive action to circumvent the Congressional process to do so, the White House signaled on Thursday.

When asked whether Biden will resort to According to the Washington Times, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the president hasn't yet formulated a strategy, but that he's 'eager' to do so, according to the Washington Times.

"First I will say that the president addressing gun violence in the country and putting in place additional safety measures is something that the president has a personal commitment to, and his history on this issue is evidence of that," said Psaki, adding "He has obviously taken on the NRA twice and won and he is happy and eager to do that in the future."

During the 2020 presidential race, Mr. Biden touted the lead role he played in passing the 1994 assault weapons ban and the Brady background check bill. Mr. Biden has issued a series of executive actions since taking office and is facing mounting pressure to do something about cracking down on guns. -Washington Times

On January 8, Biden promised to "defeat" the NRA while he's in office - responding via Twitter to former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ), who was wounded in a 2011 shooting rampage in Tucson.

"Your perseverance and immeasurable courage continue to inspire me and millions of others. I pledge to continue to work with you—and with survivors, families, and advocates across the country—to defeat the NRA and end our epidemic of gun violence," Biden's account responded.

And as we noted last month, gun sales have erupted - with 2020 marking a record year in FBI firearm background checks.

FBI Firearm Background Checks (Monthly)

The panic grab for guns and ammo began in March/April when the virus pandemic and economic crash triggered the first wave.

Then the second wave of buying occurred in the summer during social unrest sparked by the police killing of George Floyd. With a transition of power from gun-friendly Republicans to gun-hating Democrats, the next wave of buying should be underway before bans or restrictions come into law.

Last year, a total of 39,695,315 completed background checks – up from 28,369,750 in 2019 – the year marked the most firearm checks in history, since the FBI began recording firearm sales in 1998.

FBI Firearm Background Checks (Annual)

Nine of the top ten highest firearm-check weeks occurred last year during the heights of the pandemic and social unrest.