Biden Handlers Quietly Notify President He Has 'Something' On Chin - Which He Promptly Eats
Joe Biden isn't one to let things go to waste, apparently.
During a Friday virtual meeting with governors from western states to discuss wildfires, an aide slipped Biden a note which read "Sir - There is something on your chin."
The 78-year-old Biden then groped for what appeared to be a yellow-orange object, possibly a piece of egg, then analyzed the object - and ate it.
July 30, 2021
After the nosh, Biden not-so-subtly picked up the card, flipped it over, and inadvertently revealed the note to photographers covering the event.
As the New York Post notes, 'egg on his face' wasn't Biden's only gaffe this week.
Earlier this week, he had a “Rick Perry moment” while making remarks at a Pennsylvania truck factory, claiming he had sought the presidency for three reasons — before only naming two.
At the same event in Pennsylvania he mistakenly uttered the name of his predecessor — “President Trump” — chalking it up to a “Freudian slip” even though he was talking about his longtime boss Barack Obama.
Meanwhile, Biden’s history of insults, angry outbursts and tone-deaf remarks — especially on the subject of race — led him to bluntly acknowledge in 2018: “I am a gaffe machine.” -NY Post
Biden also claimed on Wednesday that he once drove an 18-wheeler truck.
There is zero evidence that Biden "used to drive an 18 wheeler"— Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 28, 2021
The extent of Biden's trucking experience is that he **rode in** a truck once, for one night in 1973 (he made sure to return home by plane though) https://t.co/p9sPMU20W3 pic.twitter.com/A7tmkoOSHB